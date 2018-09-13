Man who helped homeless hero arrested

Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico raised money for Johnny Bobbitt Jr, but are now accused of mismanaging the funds. Picture: Supplied

A MAN accused of pilfering a GoFundMe campaign set up to help a homeless veteran was arrested for warrants unrelated to the fundraising controversy, US officials confirmed.

Mark D'Amico and girlfriend Kate McClure have been sued and are being criminally investigated for the GoFundMe page they started for homeless man Johnny Bobbitt.

Police in Florence Township, New Jersey said D'Amico was picked up on Monday night on other charges, not connected to the Bobbitt fundraiser, the New York Post reports.

Authorities didn't say what the charges were, but local station KYW-TV said it was related to a traffic stop.

"Mark D'Amico was taken into custody last night at his residence at 9:20 p.m. for outstanding warrants. Mr. D'Amico was processed for the warrants and was transported to Burlington County Jail," Florence police said in a Facebook posting.

"THE OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR MR. D'AMICO'S ARREST WERE UNRELATED TO THE GOFUNDME INVESTIGATION."

Mr D'Amico was free Tuesday night on US$500 (A$700) bail.

Ms McClure met Mr Bobbitt last year when she ran out of gas and the homeless man gave her his last $20 to fuel up.

The couple was so moved by the selfless gesture, they organised a GoFundMe page for Mr Bobbitt that raised US$400,000 (A$560,572).

But the feel-good story took a nasty turn when Mr Bobbitt said he'd received only a fraction of the money.

Police raided the couple's home last week and hauled away a new BMW and boxes and bags of evidence from inside the house.

