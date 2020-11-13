Man accused of sexual assault of boys assessed for dementia

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago. Picture: NSW POLICE

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago. Picture: NSW POLICE

A MAN accused of sexual and indecent assaults of children in the Mullumbimby area in the 1980s has been assessed for dementia, a court heard.

The 82-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when he arrived at Sydney International Airport from the Philippines in October last year.

Police will allege the man sexually and indecently assaulted two teenage boys who were in his care in the Mullumbimby area between 1980 and 1983.

It is alleged the man, who offered respite care outside of a boys’ home in the Lismore area, enticed two teen victims by engaging them in activities related to fixing and playing with CB radios and electronic gear.

Police had created part of Strike Force Kruseana, which spent six years investigating that allegations before the man was arrested.

The man has been charged with 28 offences, including 12 counts of indecent assault on a male, three counts of common assault-T2, two counts of buggery, one count of attempted buggery, two counts of procuring indecent acts with a male, three counts of gross indecency by a male with a male under 18 years and one count of soliciting a male under 18 years to perform an act of gross indecency.

Court documents reveal the DPP intends to withdraw four of those charges.

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in the state’s Northern Rivers region more than 30 years ago. Picture: NSW Police

When the matter was briefly mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the man’s solicitor, Hugh Van Dugteren, said his client was currently being assessed in Long Bay Prison Hospital because he was “not well”.

Mr Van Dugteren said he was seeking a Justice Health report after his client had recently been assessed for dementia by the aged care team at the prison.

He also asked the court to ensure his client could be provided with new reading glasses, after the man had seemed to lose his prescription frames and “can’t read any material” provided to him.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor said a case conference date would be set after the required medical reports are completed.

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered the accused be given reading glasses and adjourned his matter to February 10 for further mention.

“Hopefully a case conference can occur in the interim,” he said.