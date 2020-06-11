Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Fatal hit and run accused Jimi Knight.
Crime

Man accused of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run faces court

Aisling Brennan
11th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Nimbin remains in custody as discussions between police and his legal team continue to finalise the facts of the case.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen with his car in Nimbin in April last year.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck Ms Jansen and injured her 63-year-old partner before leaving the scene.

 

The section of road at Nimbin where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.
The section of road at Nimbin where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.

 

The 32-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Knight's solicitor told the Lismore Local Court on Wednesday his client, who remains in custody, was asking for an adjournment for two weeks to "finalise agreed facts".

Mr Knight is yet to lodge any formal pleas to his charges.

The matter was adjourned to June 24, where Mr Knight will appear via video link if required.

fatal hit and run lismore local court nimbin hit and run northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Hundreds of thousands of Australians who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are about to experience what it's really like to be unemployed.

        Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        premium_icon Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

        News AS the stigma around medicinal cannabis begins to ease, patients can begin to feel...

        How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

        premium_icon How to get cheap tickets to Bluesfest 2021

        News THE five day Byron Bay music festival will offer an artist announcement before...

        NSW Police attacked as George Floyd violence rages

        premium_icon NSW Police attacked as George Floyd violence rages

        News Constable was hit in the neck by a flying rock