Man accused of fatal hit-and-run applies for bail changes

NSW Police released this image of a late 1990s model Mitsubishi Deluca L400 in their search for Tim Watkins' killer.

THE man accused of a fatal hit-and-run near Mullumbimby has had his bail conditions varied by the court.

Stuart Charles Newman, 51, is accused of hitting 22-year-old cyclist Tim Watkins at Wilsons Creek Rd before fleeing the scene without calling for help.

Police allege Newman hit Mr Watkins in his Mitsubishi Deluca van just before 1am on June 23 last year.

Mr Watkins died at the scene from traumatic injuries. His body was found 47 metres from the alleged point of impact.

Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.

Newman had allegedly fled the scene and moved from Wilsons Creek to his mother’s Bellingen property.

He allegedly handed himself into police at Coffs Harbour 10 weeks after Mr Watkins died and was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

Newman was granted bail by the NSW Supreme Court in February after a lower court denied his bail application on the strength of the case and his previous attempts at evasion.

It is alleged Newman painted his van a different colour and searched for plane tickets after the fatal incident in June.

Newman last week applied to vary his bail restrictions in Tweed Heads Local Court.

Court documents show Newman can continue living with his mother, Lynnette Newman, at her Bellingen house and but will only be required to report to the local police station once a week, instead of the original conditions of reporting three times a week.

However, Newman is still not allowed to leave Australia and the $10,000 bond his mother paid as part of the bail conditions remains in place.

Tweed Heads Local Court heard last week the Department of Public Prosecutions still needed further time to brief its traffic expert witness and complete the defence report against Newman.

The case was adjourned to June 17 for further mention.

Newman is yet to enter any pleas.