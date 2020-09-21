Man accused of buggery, assaulting boys faces court

Richmond Police District detectives have charged a man following a six-year investigation into alleged sexual and indecent assaults of children in Mullumbimby more than 30 years ago.

A MAN accused of sexual and indecent assaults of children in the Mullumbimby area in the 1980s has had his charges certified in court.

The 81-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when he arrived at Sydney International Airport from the Philippines in October.

Following an extensive six-year investigation as part of Strike Force Kruseana, police will allege the man sexually and indecently assaulted two teenage boys who were in his care in the Mullumbimby area between 1980 and 1983.

It is alleged the man, who offered respite care outside of a boys’ home in the Lismore area, ‘enticed’ two teen victims by engaging them in activities related to fixing and playing with CB radios and electronic gear.

The man has been charged with 24 offences, including 12 counts of indecent assault on a male, three counts of common assault-T2, two counts of buggery, one count of attempted buggery, two counts of procuring indecent acts with a male, three counts of gross indecency by a male with a male under 18 years and one count of soliciting a male under 18 years to perform an act of gross indecency.

When the matter was briefly mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the court heard all 24 charges had been certified and a case conference between the two parties will be held on October 27.

Court documents reveal it is expected four charges will be withdrawn at the next court appearance, including one count of indecent assault on a male and three counts of sexual assault.

There was no application for bail and bail was formally refused.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter until November 11 for committal.