Bryson Larsen-Tai is charged with murder. Picture: NSW Police
News

Man accused of Ballina murder makes plea offer

Aisling Brennan
14th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Discussions are ongoing between the Director of Public Prosecutions and a teenager accused of murdering an East Lismore Man in 2019.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday via video link.

Police will allege Mr Larsen-Tai was involved in a fight near Hill and Park street, East Ballina on December 23, 2019.

 

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.
During the fight 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas sustained "catastrophic head injuries", police will allege.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital before being taken off life-support on Boxing Day and died.

Only Mr Larsen-Tai has been charged with murder, as well as assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

The DPP prosecutor told the court Mr Larsen-Tai had made an offer this week in relation to the charges against him.

"A counteroffer has been made that was sanctioned by the director," the prosecutor said.

The matter was adjourned to allow further discussion to continue, and Mr Larsen-Tai will return to court on April 14.

