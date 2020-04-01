art for stabbing at ermington

Detectives have charged an 81-year-old Ermington man with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked his partner with a meat tenderiser early Tuesday morning.

At 2.45am, Cumberland Police attended the Florida Avenue address finding a 72-year-old woman and the 81-year-old man seriously injured.

Police will allege in court the man attacked his partner with the meat tenderiser, before assaulting his 87-year-old male housemate.

Paramedics rush one of the injured to hospital. Picture: Bill Hearne

Officers set up a crime scene at the Ermington house. Picture: Bill Hearne

The trio live together in the Florida Avenue home.

All three were taken to Westmead Hospital where they remain with the woman in a critical but stable condition. Both men are stable.

Following inquiries, Strike Force Mirambeena investigators arrested the 81-year-old man in hospital, before he was taken to Granville Police Station last night.

He was charged with wounding a person with intent to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 81-year-old man was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday after he has undergone surgery.

Sydney has spiked in the number of DV assaults.

Police confirmed the pair are in Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Bill Hearne

New data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics shows a 5 per cent increase in reports of domestic-related assaults of partners and family members in NSW in the two years to December 2019.

A string of Sydney suburbs saw a huge increase in reports, jumping almost fifty per cent in Sutherland and 27 per cent in Baulkham Hills.

In the Riverina, eastern suburbs, Ryde, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and Sydney inner-southwest there has also been a substantial increase.

Originally published as Man, 81, charged after alleged meat tenderiser attack

The couple suffered serious wounds in what appeared to be a domestic dispute. Picture: Bill Hearne

A man is helped from the scene by police. Picture: Bill Hearne

A man is helped from the scene. Picture: Bill Hearne