Man, 40, devastated by 21-year-old bride's affair

Andy said he had been with the 21-year-old for several years before they married.

A NEW husband was left devastated after his 21-year-old bride ran off with another man days after they tied the knot because he was "better in bed".

Andy Mitchell, 40, found out his new wife was having an affair just six days after their lavish $54,000 ceremony in Mexico.

Scot Andy Mitchell married Meaghan in June in a romantic ceremony in Mexico, but said he was heartbroken when he found out she had been cheating on him.

Speaking to The Sun, Andy, from Fife in the UK, said he was "destroyed" by his wife's betrayal - that he believes began on her hen's night.

"To be honest, she used me," said Andy.

"I'm shocked and disgusted. The last time I spoke to her was last night, she started saying he was so much better than me in bed."

Meaghan, also from Kelty, today admitted she had left Andy for another man but insisted they had not slept together until after the wedding.

The couple had been together for several years before deciding to tie the knot.

Andy, who has a son from a previous relationship, said he had fallen in love with Meaghan after the couple met several years ago.

They lived in the same small Scottish village, meeting in a pub, and quickly became inseparable.

He said Meaghan had wanted to marry in Mexico, with the couple paying $54,000 in total for their big day at the Akumal Bay Beach Resort.

But he told how his new bride disappeared the first weekend they returned home and then broke the news she was leaving him for another man.

Andy, who said he hadn't eaten or slept three days after finding out the truth, said he had seen messages on her phone that revealed she was having a relationship behind his back.

Andy said: "I was destroyed when I found out. She looked so happy at the wedding."

Photos of the wedding on Facebook show the apparently happy couple frolicking on the beach with their well-dressed guests.

Andy has been left heartbroken by his wife's betrayal, saying he had even had a beer with Meaghan's new man and had known him for 10 years.

Andy said he had been left stunned when he realised his new wife had been unfaithful.

To make matters worse, Andy said he had paid $3,500 to have his vasectomy reversed as his new bride had told him she wanted kids.

He said: "I had a vasectomy done, but then Meaghan wanted to have a kid.

"I went and paid $3500 to get my vasectomy reversed, and now she's buggered off."

Andy said he had been inundated with messages after posting the rings up for sale for £400 ($714) on social media.

Andy claimed that Meghan told him her new man was better in bed.

He wrote in the ad: "Hi, recently I got married in Mexico on the 3rd of June and this was the wedding set I used while Meaghan Mitchell said her marriage vows."

He claimed: "However, six days later I found out she started having an affair on her hen night and it carried on for eight weeks through our dream wedding."

Andy put the wedding ring up online for sale after being left heartbroken.

He said many people had thought the advertisement was a joke - but he was keen to sell it.

The dad said: "I'm definitely selling it. Everyone thought it was a joke but I want to sell it today."

Andy is now staying with a friend, and says he is looking for his own place and trying to concentrate on the future.

Meaghan today admitted going off with another man but denied cheating on him before the wedding. She said: "We did not have sex on our hen do - it was after the wedding. I didn't do anything on my hen's night.

The loved-up couple had organised a lavish ceremony in Mexico, but the marriage is now in tatters.

"We know what we've done and take full responsibility. I was young and naive when I first got with him."

The Sun has contacted her for further comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.