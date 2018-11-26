Mambo is here for the summer

FIRE AND WATER: Jesus up to his eyeballs in it.

FIRE AND WATER: Jesus up to his eyeballs in it. Chris O'Doherty a.k.a. Reg Momba

THE ground-breaking work of artists associated with MAMBO will feature at an exhibition opening on November 30 at the Lone Goat Gallery in Byron Bay.

MAMBO rose out of the early 1980s Sydney post-punk scene, founded by Phantom Records visionary entrepreneur Dare Jennings.

Drawing on the talents of self-taught outsiders, muso-slash-visual artists, poster and comic artists and refugees from the Yellow House, Mambo was more an art movement than a clothing brand, built on a foundation of subversive satire, vernacular appreciation, music, surf and politics.

Initially spearheaded by the razor-sharp graphic wit of Richard Allan and suburban observations of Paul Worstead, and later including Reg Mombassa and other madly talented artists selected by Jennings and long-term art directors Wayne Golding and Bruce Slorach.

Mambo's boundary-pushing meta-consumerist and iconoclastic approach to Australian culture took critical aim at national cliches and obsessions while mocking the dull seriousness of 'authentic' logo-based marketing.

Between 1984 and 2002 (Peak Mambo Era), a core group of around 15 Mambo artists created art, text, graphics, logos, loud shirts and schmutter that paid scant regard for selling units and more interest in turning themselves on (or the 'squares' off).

In spite of this disregard for the mainstream, Mambo evolved into an international brand and national icon, leading to Mambo's art direction of the 2000 Sydney Olympics opening ceremony, team uniforms, and a series of major survey exhibitions throughout the 2000s.

The impact and influence of Mambo continues to be felt, with Mambo alumni continuing their prolific ways and celebrated ways, and a generation of kids who grew up on Mambo now artists themselves.

Lone Goat Gallery is proud to present new works by eight of the original and most notorious Mambo artists:

Matthew Martin: Martin was a finalist in the Dobell Prize For Drawing at the Art Gallery of NSW in 2017.

David McKay: Australian artist David McKay was born in Sydney and currently resides in the US.

Paul McNeil: Northern Rivers resident Paul McNeil was born in NZ and the last two years have seen relentless solo exhibitions in Sydney, Tokyo, San Francisco, Auckland, Hobart, Christchurch, Bali, Byron Bay and Portugal.

Jim Mitchell: New Zealand-born artist Jim Mitchell co-founded surf label The Critical Slide Society in 2009.

Reg Mombassa: Christopher O'Doherty, also known as Reg Mombassa, is an Australian musician and artist known for his membership in bands Mental as Anything, Dog Trumpet, and The Pinks.

Robert Moore: Based in Northern New South Wales, Moore was a finalist in the 2016 Wynne Prize at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

Jeff Raglus: Ragluss is also a multi-instrumental musician, who has toured various ensembles, including The Black Sorrows, The Bachelors from Prague, The Feeling Groovies and The Beachniks.

Gerry Wedd: Wedd is one of Australia's most celebrated ceramicists, and he became a graphic artist for Mambo, working with them until 2006.

