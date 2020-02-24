Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Your Story

Male violence is an endemic problem

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 1:16 PM

 

More than half of women killed last year died at hands of partner or relative.

Globally, six women are killed every hour by people they know.

One woman a week is killed by her partner (or ex-partner) in Australia.

Despite conventional wisdom saying 95% of divorce is for falling out of love, the reality is that nearly half of divorces are for very serious issues, including a pattern of infidelity, physical/emotional abuse, and substance abuse.

Recidivism is rife in Australia because boys lack positive role models at home. There is, undoubtedly, a direct correlation between adolescent boys who display aggressive and violent tendencies at school and those who have broken, abusive families.

Hannah Baxter and her children were not "killed in a fire" as many headlines state. They were murdered.

The man who committed this monstrous act was not "a loving father." Loving fathers do not set fire to their children. He was an evil psychopath.

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence family violence opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        News IS this the Macadamia Castle’s cutest visitor ever?

        Free trauma recovery group opens on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Free trauma recovery group opens on Northern Rivers

        News THE program is for families of people affected by addiction to drugs or alcohol.

        Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        premium_icon Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        News HIS new documentary A Life in Our Planet will premiere in cinemas across the world...

        The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        premium_icon The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        News Grants are helping to boost local causes following bushfires