News

Making Surf Alley pop...

Christian Morrow
| 27th Mar 2017 11:42 AM
POPPED PLACEMAKING: Pictured in front of the Surf Alley honout roll are artist Teazer with Popped Creatives Abbie Hoffman and Monique Hartman, Councillor Paul Spooner and Mayor Simon Richardson. In front are artists Jeremy Austin and Nitsua.
POPPED PLACEMAKING: Pictured in front of the Surf Alley honout roll are artist Teazer with Popped Creatives Abbie Hoffman and Monique Hartman, Councillor Paul Spooner and Mayor Simon Richardson. In front are artists Jeremy Austin and Nitsua. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SURF Lane off Jonson Street in Byron Bay is one of those locales that look innocuous enough but are really sacred ground for a section of the local community.

When local art collective Popped Collective announced that as part of an out door art project (part of Byron Council's Place making initiative) the lane way would be re-painted by a new group of artist the alarm was raised on social media regarding the change and the fate of the honour roll of local surfing identities that features in the existing work.

This concern followed the recent controversy around over the re-vamp of Lateen Lane by a separate art collective known as Elysium, even though the two groups are completely unrelated.

The re-vamp is to form part of Popped Creative's 'Popped' a "transformational project, which will take place on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 May with a urban lane way activation event, encompassing live art, street food, bar, music, special lighting, green (living) walls, bespoke sustainable furniture and a talks and ideas program.”

The existing artwork was created under the auspices of Byron United (the then Byron Chamber of Commerce), the Byron Bay Boardriders Club and the Byron Bay Malibu Club.

Current President of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club, Neil Cameron was adamant that if the re-vamp of the alley was to proceed, "They have to honour the names that are already on the role, especially the names of the two deceased surfers, Ben King and Ben Donohoe.”

"I thinks it's really important the people planning this makeover talk to all those named on the roll to get their feedback on any changes.”

Abbie Gibson and Monique Hartman from Popped Creative said the name Surf Alley would be retained and the honour roll names would be incorporated in a permanent plaque that will form part of the new project. Ms Gibson said she has already met with Bob McTavish, just one of the names on the roll, and he had expressed support for the project.

Artists involved in the project Nitsua, Jeremy Austin and Teazer said their new work would draw from the surfing subject matter that was already there.

"We are definitely going to pay respect to the history of the alley, it was obviously first done by all the local surfers and they all contributed to the existing mural,” said Nitsua.

"There is talk of a permanent plaque (of all the names) that is solid and is going to be there long after even our work gets painted over.”

Ms Gibson said the Popped team was committed to social and environmental responsibility. "Local supplier Painted Earth has donated paints that are eco-friendly and non-toxic, and the event has a zero waste policy,” she said. "Go Byron and Steer group are working with the event to promote responsible drinking and getting home safe.”

Full program details will be available soon. For tickets and further information go to: www.poppedcreative.com

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay boardriders club byron bay malibu club byron shire council placemaking project popped collective surf alley byron bay

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Making Surf Alley pop...

Making Surf Alley pop...

NEW placemaking project to revamp surf alley and honour the names of local surfers.

Byron's illegal holiday let party over

PARTY'S OVER: Byron Shire has decided to crack down on illegal holiday letting as tenants are creating too much noise and other nuisance to residents.

Residents get council support against illegal holiday letting

CWA roar into town on two wheels and four

WOMEN ON A MISSION: Far North Coast CWA Group Council members Alison Larcher, Laine Ballard, Anne Kotz (group president) Janet Twohill, Jennifer Taylor (Grou sec.) Anne Parrington and motorcycling member Margaret Seydel at Alstonville on March 23, 2017.

Big hearts, determination and a positive attitude at the CWA meeting

"Benign" weather for North Coast while Qld braces for cyclone

Queensland braces for category five Cyclone Debbie

Local Partners

Making Surf Alley pop...

NEW placemaking project to revamp surf alley and honour the names of local surfers.

Officer who gave up his life saving swimmer, is remembered

Constable 1st Class Andrew James Murray.

On a holiday trip to Byron Bay in 1989 Const Murray lost his life

Ryan Adams announces Byron Bay show

Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter.

Do You Still Love Me? and more hits

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

Melbourne-based singer Courtney Barnett has been added to the Bluesfest 2017 line-up.

Australian rock star is still adjust to her new fame

John Pilger's new film foretolds armed conflict

CONTROVERSIAL: John Pilger is an Australian journalist who has been a strong critic of American, Australian and British foreign policy, which he considers to be driven by an imperialist agenda. He won the Sydney Peace Prize in 2009. This is a still from Pilger's documentary film The Coming War on China (2016).

The Coming War on China screens on the Northern Rivers next week

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Making Surf Alley pop...

POPPED PLACEMAKING: Pictured in front of the Surf Alley honout roll are artist Teazer with Popped Creatives Abbie Hoffman and Monique Hartman, Councillor Paul Spooner and Mayor Simon Richardson. In front are artists Jeremy Austin and Nitsua.

Place making project revamps Surf Alley.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

&quot;THE ICONIC HOME TO WICKED WEASEL - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!