Locals wake to find the Byron Bay lighthouse vandalised on Friday morning.
‘MAKES ME SICK’: Outrage over vandalism of Byron lighthouse

Rebecca Fist
31st Jan 2020 9:30 AM
LOCALS are infuriated by an act of vandalism at the Cape Byron Lighthouse overnight.

The historic lighthouse was desecrated with red spray paint, in what appears to be a political stab at Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his election catchphrase.

The graffiti reads, ‘NOW ALL THE QUIET AUSTRANS AR DEAD’.

In his 2019 election victory speech, Mr Morrison said it was, “the Quiet Australians who have won a great victory tonight.”

The damage was photographed in the early morning on Friday, and shared on a Facebook community page.

Locals wake to find the Byron Bay lighthouse vandalised on Friday morning.

Regardless of political persuasion, Facebook punters were united in their anger about the act of vandalism.

“What a disgrace, makes me sick,” Brendan Chandler said.

“Should have learnt how to spell before defacing,” Damien Moy said.

Syl Reid, who posted the photos, said he was conflicted about giving oxygen to the vandal’s message, but he was too outraged not to share it.

He said he noticed a group of people partying in the area when he arrived for radio duties in the early morning.

The iconic Cape Byron Lighthouse sits on Australia’s most easterly point.

Perched high above Byron Bay’s coastline, the historic lighthouse was constructed on this rugged headland in 1901.

