Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.
SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.
News

‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

Liana Boss
17th Dec 2020 8:25 AM

THE NSW State Emergency Service is urging people in Lismore to “make the safe decision”.

People in and around the CBD have this morning been receiving a text message alert warning them floodwater is still present in low lying areas of Lismore.

“An alert message has been sent out by the NSW SES this morning to warn people of the dangers of flood water which still remains in low lying areas of Lismore,” the organisation said in a statement.

SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.
SES crews have been busy in Lismore responding to flash flooding.

“Lismore and surrounding Northern NSW towns experienced flash flooding due to heavy rain throughout Wednesday afternoon.

“The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting further unsettled weather over coming days that could further deteriorate local road conditions.

“With the holiday season now underway, planning your daily travels whether local or on holidays is vital to you and your family’s safety.”

More to come.

lismore flood northern rivers flood northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        Premium Content Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        News TWO towns’ court listings have been affected by the severe weather.

        G'bah mum wins $10K thanks to McDonald's meal

        Premium Content G'bah mum wins $10K thanks to McDonald's meal

        News "I was instantly in shock, I couldn't stop shaking"

        Australia’s ‘worst town’ revealed

        Australia’s ‘worst town’ revealed

        Offbeat Facebook page Sh*t Towns of Australia reveals 2020s ‘worst’ towns

        Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

        Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

        News Weather bureau warns the river level could reach 4 metres overnight