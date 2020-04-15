Majority listen to health warnings, as some continue to get fined

Richmond Police District officers patrolling the coast over the Easter long weekend.

POLICE are “grateful” to the community for following the directions to stay at home over the Easter long weekend.

But sadly, some people didn’t seem to get the message and proceeded to break social distancing regulations.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said police conducted many high visibility patrols across the region over the weekend.

“I’m very grateful the vast majority of Northern Rivers locals all did the right over the weekend,” Supt Lindsay said.

“Over the weekend we did have cause to issue a number of warnings and 12 infringement notices were issued for noncompliance with the public health orders and restrictions.

“But I’m pleased to see the vast majority did the right thing.”

One of the people fined over the weekend told police he didn’t believe in coronavirus after he was observed drinking alongside three other people in Nimbin on Monday.

Inquiries revealed a 27-year-old man in the group had travelled from Casino because he was bored.

He was issued a $1000 on the spot fine.

Police also spoke with two men at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, and warned them they were in breach of the Public Health Order.

Fifteen minutes later the pair, aged 22 and 25, were spoken to again at the Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Head, and they were both issued with a $1000 PIN.

A 32-year-old man was also issued a $1000 fine after he failed to provide a reasonable excuse for being sitting in a hire car at a boat ramp on Riverside Drive, West Ballina.

He was also served with an outstanding Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order.

Officers from Richmond Police District also detected two vans with South Australian number plates at Sharpes Beach carpark, Skennars Head on Monday.

A 56-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were issued move on directions, but around an hour later police returned and the pair had not moved. They were both issued a $1000 PIN.

Supt Lindsay said it was important people took the health warnings seriously.

“It’s for all out benefit this is not a time to be selfish it’s a time to think of the safety of the others,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Tweed Byron Police District, several fines were issued to both NSW and Queensland residents over the weekend for mainly for non-essential travel reasons.

District Superintendent David Roptell said if the long weekend were to be used as a benchmark, then the community would get through the challenge of the pandemic together sooner rather than later.