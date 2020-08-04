Menu
Major upgrade works have been proposed for Brunswick Picture House.
Council News

Major upgrades proposed for popular North Coast venue

Liana Turner
4th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
BYRON Shire Council is expected to this week consider a proposal for upgrade works on Brunswick Picture House.

A development application for the venue at 30 Fingal St in Brunswick Heads was lodged on May 6, and is seeking approval for a range of works, including to improve the building’s accessibility, to accommodate storage facilities, upgrade toilet amenities – particularly in relation to accessibility – and to include a green room for performers to prepare and change.

The DA also seeks approval for the removal of asbestos cladding and roofing, the removal of two existing ornamental trees, installation of solar panels and installation of airconditioning to allow for the doors to be closed during performances.

The proposed works are estimated to cost $616,000.

The council’s staff have recommended the DA be approved, subject to 48 proposed conditions.
These conditions include that a noise management plan must be required before a construction certificate can be issued.

According to the list of conditions, this plan must include “detailed practices that will be implemented to minimise noise impacts”, detail noise management for the outdoor areas, including the new deck and “detail procedures for notifying nearby residents of forthcoming events that are likely to produce noise impacts”.

The venue would also be required to have an asbestos removal plan and must provide a carparking layout, under the proposed conditions.

The proposal will go before the council’s planning meeting on Thursday.

brunswick picture house byron shire council northern rivers development applications northern rivers entertainment
Lismore Northern Star

