Major sports tournament announced for Lismore

BASEBALLERS will descend upon Lismore in 2021 after the Albert Park Baseball Complex was announced as host for the 2021 Australian Little League Championship.

It will be the sixth time Lismore has hosted six-day event which will run from June 9-14 and see the winner crowned on the Queen's Birthday holiday.

Baseball Australia chief executive Cam Vale said Lismore was the obvious choice when deciding where to host the event.

"Australian Little League baseball is now synonymous with Lismore which is a direct result of the support of Destination NSW, Lismore City Council and the Far North Coast Baseball Association," Vale said.

"They have helped elevate Little League baseball over the past half-decade and we can't wait for another stay in Lismore in 2021."

Cronulla claiming gold at the 2019 Australian Little League Championship.

Little League baseball has rocketed in popularity both in Australia and across the world in recent years with Australia posting the third most players in the sport.

The winner of the 2021 event will earn the right to represent Australia at the Little League Baseball World Series currently scheduled for Williamsport, Pennsylvania in August next year.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the tournament represented a coup for Lismore.

"This will be one of the first major baseball events to grace our new fields and we are so excited to see the facility being used for premier sporting events such as this."

Minister Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the tournament would help drive tourism in the region.

"We know that many of our regional communities have suffered this year which is why we are working tirelessly to continue shining the spotlight on regional NSW, including building a world-class calendar of events for NSW."