Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Major search under way for missing Coast light plane

22nd Jan 2020 7:35 PM | Updated: 7:55 PM
A massive search-and-rescue operation is under way for a missing light plane that took off from the Sunshine Coast.

Authorities are searching waters near Flinders Reef off Moreton Island after a mayday call from a light plane was received about 4.30pm

A state government owned rescue helicopter is conducting a search of the area.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the plane with two people aboard was flying from Caloundra to Tangalooma on Moreton Island.

Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and rescue chopper are also involved in the search.

caloundra light plane plane missing search and rescue
