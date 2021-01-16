Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
A major rescue is under way after a person reportedly fell 10m onto rocks in Noosa National Park.
Breaking

Major rescue after 10m fall in Noosa National Park

Stuart Cumming
16th Jan 2021 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A major rescue is under way to move a person who reportedly fell 10m onto rocks within the Noosa National Park.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Paradise Caves area of the park about 5pm Saturday.

Accused Gumtree fraudster 'embarrassed' by 27 charges

An RACQ LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast helicopter had been called to winch an injured person from the scene.

Surf life savers have also assisted with the rescue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was in a stable condition.

More to come.

noosa national park paradise caves rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel attack

        Premium Content Beach track incident: Woman uses metallic bottle to repel...

        News A woman acted bravely by striking a man who grabbed her by the arm on a beach track on the Northern Rivers.

        ‘Police ran like a couple of gazelles’ to apprehend man

        Premium Content ‘Police ran like a couple of gazelles’ to apprehend man

        News Two general duties officers showed their fast footwork when they arrested a wanted...

        Man arrested after dangerous stolen-car chase across towns

        Premium Content Man arrested after dangerous stolen-car chase across towns

        Crime The chase went through Ballina, Alstonville, Lismore and Goonellabah.

        Blue-green algae blooms to red alert at Tweed

        Premium Content Blue-green algae blooms to red alert at Tweed

        News Council has issued a red alert for blue-green algae following its latest water test...