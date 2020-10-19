Menu
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
News

Major outage shuts out bank customers

by Anton Nilsson
19th Oct 2020 2:03 PM

NAB customers have been unable to use the bank's online services due to a major outage on Monday.

The bank confirmed the technical problems in a message on its website.

"Some of our services are currently down. We're working hard to get them back up and running," the bank said.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please check back for further updates as they become available."

