Major North Coast sports event to act as world qualifier

The Tweed Enduro Triathlon will be used as an International Triathlon Union (ITU) Age Group World Qualifier for both the Long Course and the Aquabike in March 2021. Photo: Veloshotz

The Tweed Enduro Triathlon will be used as an International Triathlon Union (ITU) Age Group World Qualifier for both the Long Course and the Aquabike in March 2021. Photo: Veloshotz

THE Tweed Enduro Triathlon will be used for the first time as an age group world qualifier for the Aquabike.

This adds to the local event’s history, acting as an International Triathlon Union age group world qualifier for the Long Course.

<<READ MORE: Eight-hour triathlon for 80th birthday goal>>

Athletes at the March 2021 Tweed Enduro will be looking to qualify for the Australian Team at the 2021 ITU Multisport World Championships in Almere, Amsterdam.

The Long Course Triathlon will start in Mooball Creek on an outgoing tide with a 1.9km swim.

<<READ MORE: McKenzie family affair at Pottsville’s Enduro triathlon>>

A 90km cycle leg then starts near the Tweed Holiday Park at Pottsville South and heads along Tweed Coast Rd towards Wooyung and the wooden railway bridge.

The final leg is a half marathon 21.1km run, which follows Overall Dr and the creek bank.

The Aquabike was a new addition to the Enduro this year and includes the 1.9km swim and 90km ride, skipping the run.

<<READ MORE: New event to be launched at Pottsville>>

Event manager Kevin Pready said the Pottsville Beach course was consistently rated as one of the top reasons athletes return each year.

He explained planning had already begun to make sure next year’s event was COVID-safe.

“Our team has also been working with state, national, and international sporting bodies to ensure we are the most up-to-date on mass participation-triathlon hygiene and COVID-safe practices,” Mr Pready said.

“We know given the current COVID crisis the local community has suffered, and we hope that by March next year we will all be ready to showcase the region to new and returning visitors with a COVID-safe event.”