Major mobile outage affects parts of Northern Rivers

Telstra mobile services are affected in parts of the Northern Rivers this afternoon. This map from Telstra's website shows the affected areas as of about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

UPDATE 4.18pm:

Telstra is working to resolve a mobile outage affecting parts of the North Coast, including Brunswick Heads.

Telstra regional general manager Mike Maron said the company "is currently working to resolve a 3G and 4G mobile outage" from the Brunswick Heads base station.

He said the outage began about lunchtime.

"We believe the cause to be a problem to be transmission related and our technicians are currently investigating," Mr Maron said.

"Some residents may still be receiving mobile coverage from other towers in the area.

"Fixed line services and NBN services are not impacted.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time and will work as quickly as possible to restore services."

Earlier:

A significant mobile outage has impacted parts of the Northern Rivers.

Brunswick Heads, Ewingsdale, Pottsville and surrounds have been impacted by a Telstra mobile outage.

Telstra has been contacted for comment, but on its website, the company indicated there had been "a technical issue" in the network.

"We're working to get service restored as early as possible," they said on the website.

Telstra has said service may be restored by 10am Wednesday.