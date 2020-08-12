Menu
There will be major delays on Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay.
News

Major delays expected on Bangalow Rd today

Rebecca Lollback
by
12th Aug 2020 7:53 AM

MAJOR delays are expected on Bangalow Road at Byron Bay today.

Byron Shire Council posted the following notice on its Facebook page: "Urgent repairs are required to fix a leaking sewer rising main on Bangalow Road between Wollumbin St and Keats St.

"The works are scheduled for 7am - 2pm (on) Wednesday, August 12.

"During this time one way traffic will be made available through the work zone.

"Please avoid travel on Bangalow Road during this time where possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience.

"These works are urgent in nature and were unforeseen."

