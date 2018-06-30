Huge fire breaks out in London tower block

MORE than 50 fire fighters raced to a tower block after a blaze broke out in East London today.

Shocking videos shared by people on the scene showed smoke billowing from one side of the 21-storey building.

Fire fighters managed to get the blaze under control in about an hour, using cherry pickers to reach the 12th floor.

London Fire Brigade confirmed half of the flat had been on fire.

Please pray for everyones safety my local building in fire also made out of cladding. 12 floor pic.twitter.com/3q7nLYahws — Rise from the Ashes (@IqbalHu1987) June 29, 2018

The blaze could be seen across London's skyline, with the smoke seen as far as Shoreditch, northeast of London.

There is a Tower Block in Mile End, London on fire. Fire fighters are attending to it. Pray that everyone is getting out safe. pic.twitter.com/ZN1lHI3KTN — Muhbeen Hussain (@MuhbeenH) June 29, 2018

London Fire Brigade confirmed eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations had been called to Wellington Way.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 12th floor flat in #MileEnd The fire is very visible and the Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 80 calls to the fire. https://t.co/5bdeWXNtt0 © @MediocreDave pic.twitter.com/RroTOd0DU2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 29, 2018

They said they had received more than 90 calls to the fire.

Witnesses have flooded social media with prayers for those involved.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.