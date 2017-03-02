Main Arm SRC takes initiative

WITH the school year back in full swing, Student Representative Councils everywhere are getting down to business.

Main Arm Public School's Student Representative Council was inducted yesterday and will continue to ensure the insight and creativity of the student body is heard and put into action.

Elected by teachers and peers, the council members take on specific portfolios including communication, social justice, art, environment, sport and technology.

SRC facilitator Mr Tranberg said: "To hold a position on the SRC is a great honour and we have seen the members take on significant responsibility over the years.

"Some exciting SRC initiatives have included school-wide waste and energy reduction campaigns, water quality monitoring for local waterways, an artist of the month acknowledgement, sponsoring children through World Vision, providing luncheons for local community groups, organising school sports carnivals and fundraising for the people of Vanuatu and Fiji following their respective disasters.”

Weekly meetings allow the members to brainstorm, problem solve and plan student-led initiatives in areas such as waste and environmental management, fundraising, sporting competitions as well as artistic celebrations.

The SRC solicits ideas from students in the school through class meetings and a suggestion box, then discusses the issues and designs appropriate responses.