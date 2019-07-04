Magpies' top draft pick set for debut

Collingwood's Isaac Quaynor has been a consistent performer in the VFL this season.

COLLINGWOOD'S top draft pick, Isaac Quaynor, will make his debut against Hawthorn on Friday night.

The Magpies say Quaynor, who has averaged 19 possessions a game in the VFL this season, will help bolster the club's running stocks at the MCG.

Collingwood has lost Tom Langdon (knee) and Jeremy Howe (hamstring) from its half-back line this season and want to move the ball more quickly after a frustrating fortnight.

Quaynor, taken with pick No.13 under the AFL's academy rules, was told he would become the Magpies' first debutant for 2019 before training on Wednesday.

The 180cm defender, who has averaged 72 per cent kicking efficiency in the VFL this season, said he was thrilled to get the call-up.

"I'm excited to get an opportunity and play my first game for Collingwood," Quaynor said.

"It came as a bit of a surprise but I'm looking forward to getting out on to the MCG and playing my role for the team."

Quaynor, 19, also revealed a mate predicted he would make his AFL debut against the Hawks.

"Funnily enough, my mate had a dream about 10 days ago that I would debut against Hawthorn," he said.

"It's pretty crazy how it's all happened."

Collingwood was belted by 44 points by North Melbourne on Saturday night, the week after coach Nathan Buckley said the Pies had played their worst game for a long time against the Bulldogs.

Forward Jamie Elliott is also pushing to return from a hamstring injury, while on-baller Braydon Sier will be tested after last weekend's concussion.

James Aish is in line to come in for Levi Greenwood, who has a shoulder issue.