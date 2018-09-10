Magpies flying into AFL finals

THE Byron Magpies will play the Ballina Bombers this Saturday at The Cavanbah Centre in the local Senior AFL Grand Final.

The Magpies are now back flying high after being decimated with injuries throughout the year and the Bombers are coming off a hard fought win over the Tweed Tigers.

AIR TIME: Magpies player Jordon Bourke flys high to take a mark. Adrian Etherson

The Magpies are going for their third premiership in a row while the Bombers are trying to earn their first premiership in a number of years.

In the Reserves the Byron Magpies will also play the Ballina Bombers and in the Women's game the Lismore Swans play the Tweed Tigers.

The ground is in immaculate condition, food and beverages will be readily available and Youngies Jumping Castle will be up and available for the kids.

Club officials believe this weekend has the makings of an entertaining day of local AFL football.

Match times: Reserves-10:45am, Women- 12:30pm and Seniors- 2:20pm.