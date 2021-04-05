Magpie OGs ready to ‘grit teeth’ in AFLW preliminary finals

For five Collingwood players known as the “OGs”, the weekend's win over North Melbourne had extra significance. But they’re not done yet.

For five Collingwood players known as the “OGs”, the weekend's win over North Melbourne had extra significance. But they’re not done yet.

They are known at Collingwood as the 'Original Gangsters' - or OGs for short - and the five members of the special group had extra reason to celebrate on the weekend.

Having been on the journey with the Magpies since the club's inaugural AFLW season in 2017, the "OG's" finally got a taste of finals success as they helped the club to a semi-final victory over North Melbourne.

Watch the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Every match of every round Live on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I was a little bit emotional when the siren went," Collingwood co-captain and OG's member Stephanie Chiocci said.

"There's only five of us left from the first season. We're really enjoying this ride at the moment. I'm just super proud that all the hard work's starting to pay off.

"Steve Symonds (Collingwood coach) came in at the start of last year and ignited the fire in us and invested in our young talent. Girls saw what path we were on and wanted to be part of the journey."

However, the original five - Chiocci, Brittany Bonnici, Sophie Casey, Stacey Livingstone and Ruby Schleicher - and their teammates aren't satisfied just yet.

The Magpies now have Brisbane in their sights in a preliminary final showdown at the Gabba this Saturday as they look to swoop their way into their first Grand Final.

Symonds had written "Fight all the way" on his whiteboard before the semi-final clash with the Kangaroos, which Collingwood won by six points after trailing by 14 points early in the last quarter.

The Magpies fell to the Lions by three points when the sides last met in Round 7, but Chiocci said the group would again be fighting until the final siren this weekend.

"They don't really have many weaknesses, the Lions," Chiocci said.

"But we're very resilient, big fighters and the girls were ready to grit their teeth and get the job done against the Kangaroos.

"I'm fairly confident that our girls can prepare well again and find a way to get through them this weekend."

Originally published as Magpie OGs ready to 'grit teeth' in AFLW prelim