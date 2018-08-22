Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Venezuela

AN earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck the northern coast of Venezuela, the US Geological Survey said.

There are fears it could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicentre.

The quake shook buildings as far as the capital, Caracas, witnesses said.

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0 near the town of Carupano.

#TerremotoVenezuela

Video dentro de un supermercado en Trinidad y Tobago, relativamente cerca del epicentro.pic.twitter.com/GCZOztm3ru — SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) August 21, 2018

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital of Bogota, and in Caracas where office workers and residents fled from their buildings and homes.

Un sismo de magnitud 7,0 se registra en Venezuela https://t.co/cNIxnYlVvb pic.twitter.com/wk08DqlVt3 — Telenord.com.do (@Telenordcomdo) August 21, 2018

People took to Twitter sharing their vision from the quake.

Nunca había sentido un temblor tan fuerte 😨 Así fue en el supermercado Santo Tomé #PZO #Bolívar #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/rDiUEdQD7o — María RamírezCabello (@mramirezcabello) August 21, 2018

[VIDEO] #Sismo en #CiudadTiuna, #Caracas, se sintió fortísimo. Vecinos en alerta en la planta baja. Todo en calma. pic.twitter.com/WY6jMd5gF7 — Érika Ortega Sanoja (@ErikaOSanoja) August 21, 2018

Se abrieron fracturas superficiales por #terremoto en #Venezuela de 7.3Mw, el video es grabado en el área costera de #Sucre más cercana al epicentro. Ésto se origina por movimientos violentos laterales de alta frecuencia sobre la superficie. pic.twitter.com/LUaYGNkUBy — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) August 21, 2018

A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, that will continue to be felt.

A similar magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area in 1997 and left dozes dead.

M7.3 earthquake today along the northern coast of Venezuela is one of the largest ever recorded earthquakes along the boundary between the Caribbean & South American plates.

There was an M7.7 quake to the west in 1900 but this will have preceded detailed instrumental recordings pic.twitter.com/e9HY0inE9E — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) August 21, 2018