Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Max William Hollindale, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including two counts of common assault. The gross nature of his offending left Magistrate Kay Philipson appalled.
Max William Hollindale, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including two counts of common assault. The gross nature of his offending left Magistrate Kay Philipson appalled.
Crime

Magistrate ‘appalled’ by man's gross act on woman

by Lea Emery
10th Dec 2019 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER spat Sushi on a woman and punched her partner in the face after he bumped into one of their friends near a Surfers Paradise nightclub.

Max William Hollindale, 19, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to multiple charges including two counts of common assault.

The gross nature of his offending left Magistrate Kay Philipson appalled.

"There is no other way to describe it - spitting a mouthful of food and then walking away and assaulting someone else - it is appalling," she said.

Max William Hollindale outside court in Southport. Picture: Lea Emery.
Max William Hollindale outside court in Southport. Picture: Lea Emery.

Magistrate Philipson said it was lucky nothing got into the woman's mouth.

"Rather than just walk away as was urged, you chose to come back and assault someone who was doing nothing to you," she said.

Hollindale was sentenced 12 months probation.

 

GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: $5 PER MONTH FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS

 

Police prosecutor Sergeant Daniel McShane said Hollindale bumped into a man near The Avenue in Surfers Paradise and was told to "watch it" about 10.20pm on August 20.

He said Hollindale then spat his mouthful of Sushi on a woman.

The woman slapped him in retaliation.

She and her partner walked away while a friend of Hollindale tried to hold him back.

Hollindale broke free and punched the woman's partner in the face.

Footage played to the court showed the man holding his hands out in a surrender type position trying to calm Hollindale down.

Sgt McShane said Hollindale on another day stole a pushbike from St Hilda's School and a bottle of scotch from Dan Murphy's in Southport.

Defence lawyer Ethel Ndombi, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Hollindale had "challenges" with ice for the past three years.

She said he was homeless and had limited contact with his family.

Hollindale has been diagnosed with a poly substance abuse disorder and anti-social personality disorder.

crime max william hollindale police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        premium_icon Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        News A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy

        Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        premium_icon Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        News Rescue after two missing surfers had not returned to shore

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Peter Gleeson leads new regional Sky News program.