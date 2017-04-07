Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.

THE Magic Bus and Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up are calling for Byron Shire volunteers to support Lismore residents affected bt the floods volunteers this Sunday.

The bus will be taking colour, music and volunteers to the streets of Lismore.

They Magic Bus will gather volunteers and donated food to be taken to the Lismore area, and running a continuous circuit around Lismore all Sunday to help transport Lismore residents and volunteers to where they need to go, while adding a bit of light relief for families to jump on and off and have some fun.

Byron Shire reidents who would like to donate food, can do so by delivering it to the Magic Bus depot, 52 Butler St, Byron Bay, this Sunday between 9am and 9.30am. Please do not bring clothes.

Those who wish to volunteer and ride to Lismore in style can arrive at the Magic Bus depot for a 10am departure this Sunday, equipped with gloves, covered shoes and packed food and water.

The bus will take you to Volunteer Headquarters in Lismore and will return you to Byron Bay at 4pm.

There will be two double-decker buses with 140 seats available.

This is a free service donated by the Magic Bus.

You can register to volunteer in advance at www.lismore.recovers.org

For more information check out the Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up Facebook page.