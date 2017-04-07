News

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

Javier Encalada
| 7th Apr 2017 1:44 PM
The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore.
The Magic Bus will bring a bit of Byron Shire love to Lismore. Patrick Gorbunovs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Magic Bus and Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up are calling for Byron Shire volunteers to support Lismore residents affected bt the floods volunteers this Sunday.

The bus will be taking colour, music and volunteers to the streets of Lismore.

They Magic Bus will gather volunteers and donated food to be taken to the Lismore area, and running a continuous circuit around Lismore all Sunday to help transport Lismore residents and volunteers to where they need to go, while adding a bit of light relief for families to jump on and off and have some fun.

Byron Shire reidents who would like to donate food, can do so by delivering it to the Magic Bus depot, 52 Butler St, Byron Bay, this Sunday between 9am and 9.30am. Please do not bring clothes.

Those who wish to volunteer and ride to Lismore in style can arrive at the Magic Bus depot for a 10am departure this Sunday, equipped with gloves, covered shoes and packed food and water.

The bus will take you to Volunteer Headquarters in Lismore and will return you to Byron Bay at 4pm.

There will be two double-decker buses with 140 seats available.

This is a free service donated by the Magic Bus.

You can register to volunteer in advance at www.lismore.recovers.org

For more information check out the Lismore Helping Hands & After Flood Clean Up Facebook page.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay flood appeal lismore magic bus volunteers whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

THE buses will take music, colour, fun, food donations and volunteers to Lismore this Sunday.

Get your entry ready for Ocean Shores Art Expo

David Kemp, co-ordinator of the Yallakool Landcare Group, with OSAE president Richard Heazlewood-Ross.

Start painting for the Ocean Shores Art Expo.

Byron Rugby's Sand Crabs are go

UP FOR IT: The Byron Rugby Reserve Grade Sand Crabs take to the field.

The Sand Crabs are about more than rugby

Get on board for the Murwillumbah clean-up

THEY NEED OUR HELP: Residents affected by flooding in South Murwillumbah.

WONDERING how to help out after the floods devastated Murwillumbah?

Local Partners

Magic Bus will take Byron Shire love to Lismore

THE buses will take music, colour, fun, food donations and volunteers to Lismore this Sunday.

Xavier Rudd pleads not guilty to alleged daytime assault

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Rudd, 38, was charged by police in November

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Get your entry ready for Ocean Shores Art Expo

Local artists should start planning their entry now for the Ocean Shores Art Expo, one of the region's most popular community art events.

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction Saturday...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!