MAFS stars undergo drastic makeovers

Liz Sobinoff looks very different from last year’s season of Married At First Sight.

If you want to become a household name in Australia, there's no easier way to do it than being a contestant on Married At First Sight.

Last year's contestants achieved overnight fame with their stints on the controversial show - but with their stardom came drastic physical transformations.

Before the 2020 MAFS season premiere on Monday night, here's a reminder of what the 2019 cast looks like now before we all forget about them - just joking (kind of).

Liz returns for round two as an intruder on this year’s MAFS. Picture: Elizabeth Sobinoff/ Instagram

LIZ SOBINOFF

Fan favourite Liz Sobinoff has perhaps had the most dramatic transformation of all the 2019 MAFS stars.

After being very unlucky in love in last year's jam-packed season, Liz is returning for round two this year as an intruder - but now looks unrecognisable.

After her time on the show ended last year, Liz shed her platinum blonde extensions, which were cruelly ridiculed online as "dodgy".

The retail store manager now sports brunette locks and has toned down her make-up for a more pared-back look.

Liz has also lost a considerable amount of weight since appearing on TV, which she has put down to her auto-immune illness.

She told NW magazine last July that she had lost 10kg since MAFS, but her weight loss was down to health reasons, not as a result of TV "husband" Sam Ball's cruel jibes.

She has an auto-immune condition similar to lupus and porphyria, a blood disorder that affects her nervous system and organs.

Part of the way Liz manages her chronic illnesses is by following a high-carb diet, and she avoids alcohol, coffee and tea.

This caused her weigh to fluctuate up to six kilos as a result, Liz said.

Despite the explanation for her weight loss, many of Liz's fans are still concerned her shrinking frame is because of the fat-shaming she endured on MAFS.

Sam complained Liz was "bigger" than other girls he dated before cheating on her with another contestant, Ines Basic.

He told MAFS producers, "I've never really dated girls as big as Elizabeth in the past," after seeing her for the first time at their "wedding", sparking outcry from viewers.

After the show aired, Sam apologised for his behaviour on the series, saying he was "disgusted and ashamed of the way I acted and treated other people".

Jess continued her transformation when MAFS finished. Picture: Jessika Power/ Instagram

JESS POWER

After making a splash as last year's bad girl, Jess Power has made the most of her time in the spotlight.

Jess had lip injections and dyed her hair blonde before appearing on MAFS and has spent $50,000 on cosmetic improvements since the showed aired.

She told news.com.au last year she spent $9000 on Botox, cheek filler and a brow lift. The reality star spent a further $25,000 on having her porcelain teeth replaced after she was "ridiculed" about them for being "blocks".

Jess says she has spent $50,000 on her appearance since the show.

In July, Jess debuted her new D-cup breasts, achieved through a $16,000 procedure that took fat from her thighs to boost her size B chest.

The reality star previously said she gets annoyed at people who say her looks are just due to surgery and injections.

"I've always been told I look fake, even prior to having anything done. And without sort of blowing my own horn, it's just because I am a pretty girl people are calling me fake and putting my beauty down to procedures," Jess said.

JULES ROBINSON

After appearing on MAFS Jules Robinson became an ambassador for WW and was determined to lose the weight she had gained during filming.

The reality star told news.com.au last December she had lost eight kilos since becoming a WW ambassador in September.

Jules looking incredible on her (real) honeymoon last November.

On a typical day, Jules said she started out by eating a balanced breakfast.

"This morning I had boiled eggs and Greek fat-free yoghurt with a banana. At lunchtime I'll have quinoa, chicken, all different kinds of salad in there, balsamic (vinegar)," she said.

"And then dinner just meat and veg, and even though that's really clean and really healthy, it means I can have that glass of wine."

MARTHA KALIFATIDIS

Martha Kalifatidis had a bit of a reputation for stirring the pot on MAFS, but she's managed to cook up a stellar career as an Instagram influencer in the months since.

The make-up artist now works full-time on Instagram spruiking high-end beauty brands and her love of designer labels.

Martha has also gone through several hair transformations since the show, debuting these epic long extensions in mid-2019:

Martha sported long Kim Kardashian-like extensions last year.

She most recently debuted a chic bob, which made me want to run to the kitchen and get a pair of scissors immediately:

But her latest hairstyle has won plenty of praise.

CYRELL PAULE

Cyrell Paule was dubbed "Cyclone Cyrell" last year - and for good reason.

She famously fought with Jess, Ines and Martha, resulting in the now infamous wine incident at the reunion party.

Cyrell was known for being a teeny bit feisty …

But since leaving the show Cyrell hasn't been concerning herself with MAFS drama - instead, she's preparing herself for a new, much more important role.

Cyrell is heavily pregnant and due to give birth to her first child any day now.

But she has other things on her mind now and is preparing to give birth.

The reality star fell pregnant last year after just a few months of dating former Love Island star Eden Dally.

The couple have endured a rocky relationship but confirmed they were back on with a New Year's kiss posted on Instagram.