MAFS star’s sad drugs admission

Married At First Sight contestant Hayley Vernon, who was a drug addict for eight years, has admitted that she relapsed last year.

The reality star told the Daily Mail that she took ecstasy in January 2019.

"This doesn't mean I'm back in my bedroom on meth every weekend," she told the site. "Nobody is perfect."

Hayley also revealed that she tried "magic mushrooms" when she was in Bali last month.

"I had never tried psychedelics and used them for meditation on a spiritual trip to Gili Trawangan island," she told the Daily Mail. "It was an awakening experience."

Hayley was matched with David on MAFS.

Hayley, who successfully passed drug tests before being cast on MAFS as well as during filming, hasn't shied away from her past drug use on the show.

"My teenage years were probably a little bit rougher than most … I was abusing several substances," she said on the Channel 9 program.

"This was all I knew for about for about eight or nine years, it's actually the worst thing in the world, it's crippling."

Hayley managed to kick her drug addiction by hitting the gym after some encouragement from a bodybuilder online.

"I started following a lady on Instagram and she was a bodybuilder and she said, 'Oh, Hails you're at this point of your life if you've got nothing to lose, pack a bag, come to Queensland, come train and let's turn your life around.'"

MAFS contestant Hayley Vernon in Melbourne. Picture: Ian Currie

And that's exactly what she did.

"I started training," Hayley said. "It gave me direction, it gave me purpose, it gave me focus and slowly, the pieces of the puzzle and people that I love came back into my life."

MAFS viewers recently saw Hayley break down in tears during a commitment ceremony when her TV husband, David, called her a "recovering drug addict".

"I'm not my past," Hayley said through tears. "For you to say, 'I've been matched with a recovering drug addict' … I'm a recovered drug addict!" she said.

"I'm not that person anymore. I've done so much bloody work on myself to get to where I am today."

She continued: "The moments that I had back then defined who I am now. I wouldn't take that back."

Hayley on MAFS.

David on MAFS.

