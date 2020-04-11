Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

MAFS star’s iso makeover stuns fans

by Rebekah Scanlan
11th Apr 2020 5:09 PM

While most of us have ditched make-up and completely forgotten what a hairbrush looks like now that we never leave the house, a MAFS star has done the complete opposite.

Connie Crayden has stunned her new army of followers after unveiling a stunning new look on Instagram this morning.

The 27-year-old - who tried desperately to make her "marriage" to Jonethen Musulin work - has chopped a sweeping fringe into her long brown locks, revealing her new 'do in a smouldering photo.

MAFS contestant Connie Crayden has stunned fans with a bold new look. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden
MAFS contestant Connie Crayden has stunned fans with a bold new look. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden

"Brought the bangs back," she captioned the snap that sent fans into a spin.

"You look amazing! Confident and happy in your own skin!! Love seeing your transformation," one follower said.

"WOWSSA!! You go girl," another added.

Many Married at First Sight fans pointed out how different she looks since her time on the Channel 9 show that finished recently.

"Rocking it Connie, good onya!

"You look totally different! I like it," one follower commented.

"How different does she look?", another declared.

While one fan even tagged a friend in the thread and said: "Check out Connie now!! Suh hot."

Earlier today Connie revealed she’d cut her hair and now had a fringe. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden
Earlier today Connie revealed she’d cut her hair and now had a fringe. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden

Others showered the single retail assistant from Melbourne with praise, calling her "stunning", "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

Despite being in isolation, Connie told news.com.au she'd hadn't cut the fringe herself.

"I wouldn't dare cut them myself," she said. "I got them cut about a month ago."

PM Scott Morrison previously said visits to hairdressers were still considered an essential service during the lockdown period, though many salons had chosen to close.

She previously had a fringe back in 2018. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden
She previously had a fringe back in 2018. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden

During her time on MAFS, Connie had a simple hairstyle, allowing her brunette hair to grow long.

During her audition for the dating show she left viewers heartbroken after revealing she didn't feel like a "beautiful bride".

"I don't think I'm ugly, but I don't think there is anything striking about me," she told cameras."

Many MAFS stars undergo amazing transformations after appearing on the show, with 2019 and 2020 contestant becoming unrecognisable after last year's show.

The reality contestant caused a stir online with her striking make-under that saw her ditch her bleached blonde locks and OTT winged-eyeliner.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as MAFS star's iso makeover stuns fans

Many said Connie looked ‘totally different’ to her time on the dating show. Picture: Channel 9
Many said Connie looked ‘totally different’ to her time on the dating show. Picture: Channel 9

More Stories

Show More
hairstyles instagrammers mafs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        premium_icon Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        News IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good time to look. Check out our interactive map of hot properties in the Byron Shire.

        Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        premium_icon Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        News EIGHT year old Ollie wrote a letter to Gladys Berejiklian saying he would leave...

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment

        Expert’s warning for parents during coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Expert’s warning for parents during coronavirus pandemic

        News There will be a tsunami of mental health issues in youths due to the coronavirus...