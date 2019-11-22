Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

MAFS star stuns in $20 Kmart bikini

by Rebekah Scanlan
22nd Nov 2019 7:52 AM

We all love a bargain - even former reality TV stars.

Former Married At First Sight star Ning Surasiang has taken to Instagram to rave about a bikini she's loving sick at the moment, and its price tag may surprise you.

The 33-year-old shared a photo in her white-and-red-striped bathers with her 161,000 followers, revealing the trendy design was from Kmart and cost just $20.

Former MAFS contestant Ning Surasiang has revealed she’s a fan of a very cheap bikini. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang
Former MAFS contestant Ning Surasiang has revealed she’s a fan of a very cheap bikini. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

"These toggs/bikinis/swimmers/bathers whatever you want to call them, are from Kmart total cost $20," she wrote. "My feels … well priceless of course! Just a girl catching all the feels."

Ning, a mum-of-three, then tagged the snap with a few relatable hashtags, "summerready #swimwear #kmartmum" - proving she's not let her Instagram fame go to her head.

The hairdresser, who was brutally dumped by MAFS "husband" Mark Scrivens earlier this year, flaunted her incredible figure in the snap, which was taken from a low angle that showed her lying down. As well as the striped bikini, she was sporting a floppy hat to protect herself from the scorching spring heat.

The mum enjoyed her budget bikini, splashing around on a Townsville beach. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang
The mum enjoyed her budget bikini, splashing around on a Townsville beach. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

 

The $20 Kmart bikini the former MAFS star is loving. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang
The $20 Kmart bikini the former MAFS star is loving. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

Naturally, fans loved Ning's budget buy, praising her for being so "relatable".

"My bikinis are from Kmart too," one said.

"Kmart has some great costumes this year! You look great Ning," another wrote.

"Love them! Thank you for being so real and relatable," someone else chipped in.

Another said: "You look incredible. How good are Kmart togs."

Others expressed disbelief at the cossie being from Kmart.

"Wow would not have guessed that. They look great," one person said.

Ning married Mark Scrivens on Married At First Sight at the start of the year, but the pair didn’t last to the end of the show. Picture: Ning Surasiang /Instagram
Ning married Mark Scrivens on Married At First Sight at the start of the year, but the pair didn’t last to the end of the show. Picture: Ning Surasiang /Instagram

And it's not just the Kmart bikini the mum adores, with Ning explaining that after being left homeless from a flood earlier this year she'd be kitting out her home with "everything Kmart" when she's able to move back in.

"I'll be going to Kmart after I move back into my new home after the floods. Everything Kmart," she told a follower in the comments.

Ning is a big fan of Kmart. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang
Ning is a big fan of Kmart. Picture: Instagram / Ning Surasiang

Australians have been big fans of the discount department store for a while, but this year the brand has really upped its game in the swimwear department.

No strangers to causing chaos when it comes to affordable fashion, Kmart went viral last month after it released a $12 leopard-print bikini that not only looked stylish but had a hidden feature people loved.

Kmart fans have been raving about the swimwear recently, with this $12 bikini going viral last month. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart Lover
Kmart fans have been raving about the swimwear recently, with this $12 bikini going viral last month. Picture: Instagram / The Kmart Lover

The snug high-waisted bottoms had a built-in tummy control feature that helps wearers look and feel their best. On social media, people were loving it.

Women shared selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece - which costs $24 for both the bra and bottoms - calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

 

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

More Stories

bikini fashion kmart married at first sight ning surasiang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Druggies behind wheel killing more than boozy drivers

        premium_icon Druggies behind wheel killing more than boozy drivers

        News Drivers high on cocaine, marijuana and ice are increasingly being caught out on our roads with data now revealing drug-impaired motorists are killing more.

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News Plan to push more refugees outside of the big cities

        Police confirm extra boots on the ground for Byron Schoolies

        Police confirm extra boots on the ground for Byron Schoolies

        News Know your limits, look out for your mates and bring asthma puffers.

        Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        premium_icon Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        Whats On There are some fantastic gigs in this week's Northern Rivers list