MAFS Hayley Vernon is seen working on The Block in Melbourne. Picture: Backgrid.
TV

MAFS star starts labour work on The Block

12th May 2020 8:00 PM

MAFS star Hayley Vernon has swapped cocktail dresses for hi-vis vests in her latest reality TV venture as a labourer on The Block.

The fiery 32-year-old contestant from this year's instalment of the social experiment has been spotted in a tradies uniform on the set of Nine's hit show The Block, which is being filmed on location in the affluent suburb of Brighton in Melbourne.

And she already looks to be enjoying herself far more than the last time we saw her on our screens.

Hayley looks far happier as a tradie than she ever did as a MAFS bride. Picture: Supplied.
Hayley - a former bodybuilder - began working as a labourer after she walked away from a $150,000-per-year job as a finance broker to film MAFS last year.

Hayley appeared in high spirits as she chatted away to a female colleague. Picture: Backgrid.
The reality star wasn’t afraid to her hands dirty. Picture: Backgrid.
Last year, she was seen mixing concrete on a Melbourne building site as production of MAFS continued without her following her split from "husband" David Cannon - who infamously cleaned a toilet with her toothbrush.

While reports at the time suggested she was forced into labour work to make ends meet after being booted from MAFS early, a source told the Daily Mail she was actually "in her element".

"After she finished filming in October, Hayley took a quick holiday and was then bored just sitting around all day. So a friend gave her a job on a construction site," the source said.

"She loved it and loved the banter with all the boys. She was in her element."

From dinner parties to filling skips – MAFS’ Hayley Vernon hasn’t turned her back on reality TV yet. Picture: Backgrid.
A recently resurfaced Instagram story echoed the same sentiment, with the star revealing she had "fallen in love" with the job.

"Have I told you the story of the girl that fell in love with being a trady (sic) and is considering getting in the tools full time!" she captioned a photo of herself in a hi-vis hoodie.

She didn't find love on MAFS – but Hayley seems to have found it in her new career. Picture: Instagram.
This week, Hayley got stuck in to some clearance work on The Block, smiling and chatting with colleagues as she emptied bins and filled a skip in the early hours of the morning.

It remains unclear if she will make a cameo on the upcoming season of the show, but given the program often features short chats with familiar faces on site - her five minutes of fame might not yet be over.

 

 

Originally published as MAFS star starts labour work on The Block

The former finance broker was all smiles as she cleared rubbish from The Block site. Picture: Backgrid.
