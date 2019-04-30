MAFS star’s alarming ‘face trauma’

Lauren Huntriss has bared all for her fans.

WARNING: Graphic images

Married At First Sight star Lauren Huntriss has spoken out about a terrifying cancer diagnosis she went through, saying her "face has endured some trauma".

The reality TV contestant revealed a pimple on her nose turned out to be cancer, urging her 100,000 Instagram followers to take notice of their skin "before it's too late" in a confronting post shared last night.

In a series of photos, the 31-year-old said she first noticed the spot growing on the end of her nose in 2015, which she assumed was a pimple.

"I kept picking and picking, but it just wouldn't go away," Lauren said.

"A few months later, I noticed it had grown a bit and started looking more like a wort."

The 31-year-old MAFS star has opened up about her skin cancer struggles.

On one occasion, the spot, which had since grown in size, began bleeding and wouldn't stop, leaving Lauren slightly concerned.

According to Lauren, it wasn't until a consultation with a dermatologist, for an unrelated issue, that she realised something was seriously wrong beneath her skin.

"I decided to make an appointment with a dermatologist to talk about treatment options for my acne," she wrote.

"On observation, the dermatologist noticed this spot on my nose. He said it looked suspicious so took a biopsy."

Lauren Huntriss has spoken about her skin cancer struggle on her Instagram stories in the past.

When the results came back, Lauren was devastated to find out she had skin cancer, exclaiming: "But I'm only 27!"

She warned her followers not to scroll through her photos if they were "easily grossed out", as the images become increasingly graphic.

"I was told it had to be removed immediately before it became malignant," Lauren wrote.

While the cancer appeared small on the surface, it had spread significantly beneath her skin.

Lauren Huntriss first noticed a spot growing on her nose but thought it was a pimple.

Desperate to treat her skin cancer, Lauren underwent surgery to remove the growth, piece by piece.

She also had a reconstructive surgery, known as "flap repair", to reshape her nose "after it was left with a nice big hole".

Lauren said the experience left her devastated and terrified, but she came through it with a clean bill of health and more resilient than before.

"I remember crying so much but then thinking, 'Far out, I'm lucky I caught it when I did'," she said.

"I might not have a nose at all or, even worse, might not be here today to tell this story."

The 27-year-old warned has warned not to ‘risk it’ if you notice even the slightest change in your skin.

She urged her followers to get to a dermatologist if they noticed "even the slightest change to your skin".

"Don't risk it, don't wait, or it may be too late," she wrote.

