MAFS‘ star removed from Todd Carney’s football game after clash
TV

MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

by news.com.au
13th Aug 2019 11:24 AM

MARRIED  At First Sight star Susie Bradley has had to be escorted by security out of a rugby league game after clashing with other spectators.

The single mum, 25, was watching her boyfriend Todd Carney play in Byron Bay when she reportedly threw herself at another woman.

 

Susie Bradley was known for her fiery temper on the show.
In footage published by the Daily Mail, Bradley, can also be seen screaming at people in the crowd, pointing her finger, and throwing something.

In the footage, Bradley appears to be grabbed by security officers, who then led her away from the crowd.

The Daily Mail reports that the issue was sparked after "someone finally spoke back to" Bradley, who it's claimed was acting rudely toward some women in attendance.

"The girl just sat laughing at how ridiculous Susie was carrying on and then Susie just rushed towards her," a source told the publication.

Earlier in the day, Bradley posted a selfie from the car on her way to the game.

 

The exiled NRL bad boy and MAFS alum confirmed their romance in March, around the same time Bradley's appearance on the show was being aired on Nine.

 

 

They first set tongues wagging after being pictured with their arms around each other outside a Brisbane hotel the morning after Valentine's Day.

editors picks football footy scuffle susie bradley todd carney

