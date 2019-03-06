MAFS star charged with assault

Married At First Sight star Telv Williams is facing serious charges over an incident at a Melbourne pub last year.

Victorian Police confirmed to news.com.au the fan favourite has been charged with assault and possessing a drug of dependence, but would not specify what the alleged substance was.

Williams' charges were listed for mention in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday but he was not required to appear.

Last September it was alleged Williams, 34, had been having a drink at The Albion in South Melbourne when one of his mates lashed out at other customer.

Telv Williams. Picture: Channel 9

The two men allegedly began throwing punches, with witnesses telling Daily Mail Australia it was then that Williams is alleged to have become involved.

"A guy (not Williams) has tapped him on the shoulder, so he turned around and then the guy proceeded to hit him," one of the witnesses told the website.

"He's hit the guy back and that's when Telv has (allegedly) come through and hit my mate with a massive run up and hit him right in the side of the face.

"He dropped to the ground and then a number of guys have proceeded to punch him in the face while he was on the ground."

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams were one of MAFS’ most popular couples. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Victoria Police confirmed at the time the alleged victim was spoken to at the scene and did not need medical treatment.

A 34-year-old man was also been arrested and interviewed by police before being released.

One of MAFS' most popular contestants, Williams appeared on the Channel 9 reality show last year where he was paired with Sarah Roza.

The pair were billed as the series' most loved-up couple but split soon after episodes finished airing.