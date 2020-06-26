MAFS bride’s ‘most painful pleasure’ pregnancy

Reality TV star Jules Robinson says pregnancy is "the most painful pleasure" she has ever experienced.

The Married At First Sight star has new-found respect for the female body six months through her first pregnancy, learning things about herself she never expected.

"You are so eternally grateful to be making life but on the other hand it's a whirlwind of so many emotions, sickness, tiredness and first-time experiences­ and not to mention the raging hormones that leave you questioning­ your sanity," Robinson, 38, told The Daily Telegraph.

Jules Robinson is loving pregnancy despite its discomforts.

"But I can even say now I would do it all again. We are in full swing of hypnobirthing classes and I'm facing giving birth with no fear.

"I am actually really looking forward to the experience."

Robinson, who formally married TV husband Cam Merchant after the show, is an ambassador for Olay Regenerist and ALWAYS Discreet feminine protection.

She says it has been important to her to educate herself about her body changes during pregnancy.

"I have a birthing wish not a birthing plan as you never know what will happen but I hope to have an empowering, strong yet vulnerable, beautiful moment shared with my husband," she said.

She plans to be a mum who will teach their child to live to the fullest.

"I'm also seeing a women's health physio therapist where I'm learning all things pelvic floor. ­Becoming the face of ALWAYS Discreet I have learnt so much about bladder leakage and that this happens to a third of Australian women and very much so after childbirth and while pregnant.

"I want to break the taboo of women not feeling comfortable to speak up about such things."

Robinson didn't expect to fall pregnant just a few months after the couple wed last year.

She lost weight and got herself into peak fitness to be ready for motherhood.

"I want to be a mum who teaches her child how to live life to the fullest, be 100 per cent consistent, love ­unconditionally and teach the ­importance of self-worth," she said.

