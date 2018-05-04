Menu
GOING BANANAS: Renowned TV foodie Maeve O'Meara helps out Byron Bay 'bananaman' Craig Evans at the Byron Farmers Market last week.
News

Maeve goes bananas for Byron

by Jann Burmester
4th May 2018 10:24 AM

AWARD-winning food and cooking author, journalist, broadcaster, television producer and presenter, Maeve O'Meara drew a large crowd of fellow foodies when she visited the Byron Farmers Market last Thursday as part of her first Byron Bay Gourmet Safari.

Author and co-author of 12 food books, Maeve said she would move to the area on the quality of the produce and the genuine welcome she had received from all the hardworking farmers, growers, cheesemakers, honey harvesters and pioneering small businesses.

"If you only shopped and cooked from the markets, you'd be superhero healthy,” she said.

Nine years ago, Maeve created a successful food adventure company, Gourmet Safaris, which runs a range of tours in Sydney, Australia and overseas.

