‘Made up’: Jones blasts virus response

by Staff writer
7th Jul 2020 6:17 AM

 

Alan Jones has returned to broadcasting with a scathing assessment of Australia's coronavirus response on his debut TV show weeks after he retired from radio.

But while some welcomed his return, other viewers accused him of not doing his research.

The 79-year-old said he has always been in the "cohort that was in danger" of COVID-19.

"People like me, because of my age and I've had everything wrong with me," Jones said on Sky News on Monday night.

"You talk about getting cancer, brain tumours, melanomas, bronchitis, diabetes, you name it, I've had the lot."

"Now this cohort should have been looked after instead of frightening the tripe out of everyone and putting the economy into a coma, and this goes on today."

"We're breathlessly told how many more people have tested positive. Now this hysteria has gripped people. They baulk at getting into a lift."

Alan Jones will host his one-hour show from Monday to Thursday at 8pm. Picture: Sky News
Alan Jones will host his one-hour show from Monday to Thursday at 8pm. Picture: Sky News

Australia recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, both in Victoria, bringing the country's toll to 106.

On his last 2GB breakfast radio show, Jones criticised the country's virus restrictions, saying the "figures are made up".

He repeated the claim on Monday night.

"Since I was last on air and even before I went off air, we have endured this extraordinary alarmist campaign over coronavirus and it still persists," Jones said.

"I made all these points before but I'll say them again. The constant alarmist repetition.

"People understand … if they contract the virus, what comes next is a bag of nails, a few timber planks and you may as well climb into the coffin."

Jones said the health department never reveals the number of critical coronavirus patients however data is released daily of people in intensive care. Picture: Sky News
Jones said the health department never reveals the number of critical coronavirus patients however data is released daily of people in intensive care. Picture: Sky News

A field hospital was set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds on Monday to handle residents diagnosed with the virus under hard lockdowns in nine of the city's public housing towers.

There were 127 new cases announced in Victoria on Monday, following a weekend of 74 and 108 cases on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

So far, 53 of the latest cases have been linked to the North Melbourne and Flemington estates.

Jones claimed if Victoria "was a public company it'd be in administration".

"People in these high-rise buildings are in lockdown," he said.

"People in aged care facilities have been locked up for months.

"Remember, in all the alarmism over Victoria, we are never once told how many cases are critical. I suspect almost none."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said 31 people were currently being treated for the coronavirus in the state's hospitals including five people in intensive care.

According to the federal health department data, publicly released online every night, there are only three other people in hospitals across the country - one each in New South Wales, the Northern Territory and Queensland. None of these patients are in ICU.

Hospital admissions in Australia as of 9pm on Monday. Picture: Department of Health
Hospital admissions in Australia as of 9pm on Monday. Picture: Department of Health

Jones cited World Health Organisation figures, that "across the world, 99 per cent of the cases are mild".

He said they were "Peter Duttons", referencing the Home Affairs minister who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year and spent 25 days in isolation.

"Can we have some perspective in all of this? The economy has been crushed. What for?" Jones said.

"We've got political leaders who have become followers.

"Chief medical officers whose names have never appeared on a ballot paper are running the country.

"Businesses are going broke for god's sake and people may have lost their jobs for good because the impression has been created that if you test positive, you must immediately go to Bunnings, get a box of nails, some pine boards, build a coffin and jump into it."

Jones said it was "time our leaders provided some real leadership instead of fear and hysteria".

Alan Jones will host his namesake show on Sky News at 8pm from Monday to Thursday.

 

