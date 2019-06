MP Robbie Katter will face off against former Origin player John Doyle

North Queensland MP Robbie Katter is often more than happy to spar with fellow politicians.

But this weekend Katter will step into the boxing ring to fight a former State of Origin rugby league player in the name of charity.

Katter, fighting under his nickname as the "Mad Hatter", will take on former Maroons dummy half John Doyle at the Mount Isa Irish Club in his second ever fight.