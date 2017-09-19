AN iconic voice of the 2000s and a long-standing artist on TV, cinema and music for decades, Macy Gray is coming to Byron Bay next week for a special show.

The American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actress became known for her distinctive raspy voice, and a singing style heavily influenced by Billie Holiday.

Gray has released six studio albums, and received five Grammy Award nominations, winning one.

Gray is best known for her international hit single I Try, taken from her multi-platinum debut album On How Life Is.

The last time Gray were in this area was a show in Lismore in 2015 as part of her The Way tour.,

Now Gray has a new release, Stripped, a jazz album.

Have you always wanted to delve into jazz?

Yes. I'm extremely happy how the album turned out.

It was in between my last album and working on ideas for my new album, so it was perfect timing to put something different out that I know my fans would appreciate and can more importantly see it live.

Jazz was my first love!

Stripped is a mix of original music and covers, is there any story behind any of the original songs that you would like to share with us?

No real mind blowing story to share.

Just came into the church where we were recording the album and it was very organic how we came up with songs like Lucy, for instance.

The cover of Nothing Else Matters is beautiful, and yet I never imagined that song arranged in that style... how did you come up with that one?

I'm a huge Metallica fan!

I think James (Hetfield, Metallica's lead vocalist) and I should go into the studio and re record the song together.

What can we expect from your the Byron Bay show?

Actually, these shows and mini-tour is more of a DJ set up plus a couple live tracks.

So it's just me up on stage doing my thang (sic) and shaking my booty.

Your Lismore show was a dance party as much as a concert, and it sounds this will be a simmilar gig?

Yeah, for sure.

I always go into a show hoping my fans are having a great time and dancing.

As mentioned before, these shows are set up a little different and more of a DJ set up, where I'm definitely bringing the party to Byron Bay.

At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on September 28 from 8pm. Tickets from Oztix. 18+ event