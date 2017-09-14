News

Macy Gray confirms show in Byron Bay

TOURING: American singer Macy Gray.
Javier Encalada
by

AMERICAN R&B and soul singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actress Macy Gracy is coming back to the Northern Rivers.

Macy Gray, born Natalie Renée McIntyre, 60, became known for her distinctive raspy voice, and a singing style heavily influenced by Billie Holiday.

Gray has released six studio albums, and received five Grammy Award nominations, winning one.

She has appeared in a number of films, including Training Day, Spider-Man, Scary Movie 3, Lackawanna Blues, Idlewild and For Colored Girls.

Gray is best known for her international hit single I Try, taken from her multi-platinum debut album On How Life Is.

I Try became so successful it was nominated to SOng of the Year at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

In 2015, Gray performed in Lismore a spart of The Way Tour.

In 2016, Gray made a large artistic leap by changing labels to record an album produced with binaural sound.

Stripped (Chesky Records, 2016) marked the singer's first steps into the world of audiophile recordings.

Released on September 9, 2016, Strippeds is her tenth album and her first jazz recording. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

The album is made up of ten songs, all recorded live on April 7 and April 8, 2016, in a decommissioned Brooklyn church.

The album includes remakes of several of her songs (I Try, Sweet Baby, She Ain't Right For You, The First Time, Slowly) and songs originally by other artists (Nothing Else Matters, Redemption Song), as well as new recordings (Annabelle, The Heart, Lucy).

Gray told Elle magazine in 2016 that recording a jazz album "was such a completely unexpected but refreshing and fun thing to do.”

At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on September 28 from 8pm. Tickets from Oztix. 18+ event.

Lismore Northern Star

