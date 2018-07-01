Mackay Sugar investigating car and cane bin collision

The family collided with the cane bins on Thursday night.

MACKAY Sugar have launched an investigation after a young family collided with cane bins at Te Kowai last night.

The incident occurred at a Nilssons Road rail crossing about 8pm on Thursday.

A Mackay Sugar spokesperson said a single vehicle, a Pajero four-wheel-drive, collided with cane bins at the crossing.

The car was being driven by a mother with her three children as passengers.

While the mother escaped injury, her three children, believed to be aged between five and nine years of age, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Mackay Base Hospital.

No members of the Inverness loco crew were injured in the incident.

The Mackay Sugar spokesperson said emergency services and members of Mackay Sugar's cane supply, workplace health and safety and management teams attended the scene.

The spokesperson said all Mackay Sugar crew at the scene were drug and alcohol tested. All personnel were clear.

Investigations, by Mackay Sugar, into the incident were initiated immediately and are ongoing.

All drivers are urged to take care and be vigilant around all crossings during the crushing season - especially at night.

"When people are driving in areas where we are carting cane and locos are operating, we ask that they take particular care and be aware of their surrounds," the spokesperson said.

"Locos take quite a distance to stop and there will be an increased number of haulage trucks and tractors, as well as cane harvesters, on our roads at this time of year.

"We ask that people take extra care, be patient and vigilant."