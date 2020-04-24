Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
Politics

Controversial MP launches right-wing podcast

Melanie Whiting
24th Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen has joined the likes of Christopher Pyne and Kyle & Jackie O with his latest foray.

Getting back in touch with his journalistic roots, Mr Christensen has launched a new podcast, aptly named Conservative One.

The podcast, described as defending "traditions and freedom", is available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill

As host of the podcast, Mr Christensen has already interviewed a bevy of right-wing commentators and religious figures including Christian blogger Kurt Mahlburg, former chaplain to the Queen, Dr Gavin Ashenden and China defence expert, General Robert Spalding.

 

READ MORE: MP spills on rocky dealings with former PM

 

In the latest episode, spruiked on the Dawson MP's official Facebook page, Mr Spalding discussed how to tackle "China's aggression" and called out "China's lies" about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Christensen has a degree in journalism and founded a now-defunct publishing business which produced community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities.

More Stories

auspol george christensen mp for dawson journalism podcast
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching doctor

        premium_icon Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching doctor

        News A man has been charged after allegedly sexually touching a doctor while being treated at a Tweed hospital last week.

        Novel way to protest in times of social distancing

        premium_icon Novel way to protest in times of social distancing

        News MULLUM protesters didn’t want police accusing them again of not keeping 1.5m apart.

        Work on town’s new transport hub kicks off

        premium_icon Work on town’s new transport hub kicks off

        News THE new interchange will be “safe, modern and accessible”.

        Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        premium_icon Revealed: Warriors boss confirms plan to come to Lennox

        News The New Zealand Warriors hope to use Lennox Head as training base