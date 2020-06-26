Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
News

Macca’s worker tests positive for virus

by Sarah McPhee
26th Jun 2020 9:35 AM

A McDonald's worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the Mill Park fast food restaurant, in the city's north, were informed via an email on Friday morning, according to Seven.

"When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/Managers have been in close contact with this employee over the last 14 days," the letter to staff reportedly reads.

"We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not working in the restaurant."

coronaviruspromo

 

The news follows a coronavirus cluster revealed in May at McDonald's in Fawkner.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19.

He said there would be a coronavirus "testing blitz" in 10 suburbs of Melbourne.

More to come

Originally published as Macca's worker tests positive for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks maccas melbourne outbreak virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News The TurtleWatch program is hoping to enlist the help of beach goers to keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests during breeding season from November to May.

        Music special filmed at rustic shed to stream this weekend

        premium_icon Music special filmed at rustic shed to stream this weekend

        News THE local music star has filmed the next episode in the online music series ‘The...

        Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        premium_icon Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        News Social media has changed the game on how we interact

        Former editor on the ‘extraordinary’ tale of the Bay

        premium_icon Former editor on the ‘extraordinary’ tale of the Bay

        News ON his first deadline at the paper, Gary Chigwidden was still in the office at 2am.