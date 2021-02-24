Macca’s item selling for crazy price

McDonald’s has removed 868 metric tonnes of plastic a year from its restaurants.

McDonald’s has removed 868 metric tonnes of plastic a year from its restaurants.

Users of eBay are trying to cash in big on McDonald's Australia's move to rid its stores of plastic by listing the fast-food giant's straws for amounts up to $1500.

McDonald's at Manuka, minutes from Parliament House in the ACT, held the last handful of straws of any Golden Arches restaurant across the nation as the company neared completion of a promise to remove 868 metric tonnes of plastic a year from its operations.

Opportunistic eBay users have already started listing the famous white, red and yellow straws, with one seller form the Tweed Heads area in northern NSW offering an "Original McDonalds Plastic Straw" for $1500.

eBay users are trying to flog Macca’s straws for up to $1500. Picture: Supplied NCA NewsWire

Another user, in Cranbourne in Victoria, is trying to offload the same item for $1300.

The user has attached five pictures of the straw to give potential buyers every angle. The seller is not accepting returns.

A Maccas straw listed for $1300. Picture: Supplied NCA NewsWire

A more generous offer is available from a user in Biggenden, Queensland, with the seller posting "2 Rare McDonalds plastic straws" for $500. The postage is $9.99.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley visited McDonald's in Manuka on Wednesday to see the last handful of the 512 million plastic straws that have been phased out. Plastic cutlery has also been scrapped.

A pair of Macca’s straws in their plastic will cost you $500 from one eBay user. Picture: Supplied NCA NewsWire

"We need to cut plastic waste and it is important that more companies step up to the challenge," Ms Ley said.

"Some items we can simply do without, others can be replaced by more sustainable alternatives, and that's what McDonald's is doing."

McDonald's made a pledge at the federal government's 2020 National Plastics Summit to remove 868 metric tonnes of plastic a year from its restaurants.

Originally published as Macca's item selling for crazy price