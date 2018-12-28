Culkin confirms hilarious name change

Actor Macaulay Culkin has legally changed his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

Actor Macaulay Culkin has legally changed his name to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

Macaulay Culkin has given his fans what could arguably be the world's most unique Christmas gift - by letting them choose his middle name.

Taking to his website Bunny Ears earlier this month, the former Home Alone star joked about his "middle name conundrum".

"My middle name is something dumb. Larry? Orange? Honestly, I can't even remember it," he said.

"So I asked you all to send in some better options so I can go down to the courthouse and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.

"You sent in hundreds of suggestions and after going through them all, these were my favourite five."

Culkin's real middle name is Carson, after Kit Carson, an American frontiersman from what was known as the Old West.

The five finalists for Culkin's middle name were Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Kieran, TheMcRibIsBack and finally Publicity Stunt.

The poll was open until Christmas Eve with Culkin encouraging his fans to vote.

"Sure, I might have gold-plated watercraft, and chrome-plated invisibility cloaks, but all I want for Christmas is a new middle name," Culkin said.

"And then you can be all 'Oh, you got your wife a beautiful portrait of your family? Well, I chose Macaulay Culkin's middle name.' And they will cry and cry. Don't be the kind of person who cries on Christmas. Be the kind of person that chooses my new middle name."

After more than 100,000 votes, the overwhelming winner ended up being Macaulay Culkin with close to 61,000 votes.

The fans overwhelmingly voted for the actor's full name.

It means the former child actor's name will be changed to Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

The 38-year-old actor previously suggested the laughable possibility of his middle name becoming Macaulay Culkin telling late night host Jimmy Fallon it would give him an opportunity to troll fans.

"So, if somebody comes up to me at the airport, and says, 'Excuse me, are you Macaulay Culkin?' I'd go, 'Well Macaulay Culkin is my middle name," Culkin said.

Culkin announced the winner on Christmas Day, saying the double name had "a nice ring to it".