M1 traffic changes announced

Work will be carried out to inspect road infrastructure, clear debiris and fill potholes.

Work will be carried out to inspect road infrastructure, clear debiris and fill potholes.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the Pacific Highway between Halfway Creek and Ballina for emergency road repairs to be carried out following heavy rain.

Work will be carried out to inspect road infrastructure, clear debris and fill potholes to restore a smoother, safer surface for all road users.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW assures the community this work is being carried out as quickly and as safely as possible and thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.